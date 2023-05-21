Aigen Investment Management LP Boosts Stake in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT)

Aigen Investment Management LP increased its position in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Rating) by 55.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,462 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 6,608 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics were worth $2,392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FourThought Financial LLC raised its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 43.5% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 297 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 87.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Sarepta Therapeutics stock traded up $2.67 during trading on Friday, reaching $149.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,414,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,794,047. The company has a quick ratio of 4.26, a current ratio of 4.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The company has a market cap of $13.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.75 and a beta of 1.02. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.28 and a 1-year high of $159.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $132.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $126.60.

Sarepta Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:SRPT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.97) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.46) by $0.49. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 128.64% and a negative net margin of 114.30%. The firm had revenue of $253.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.20) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. will post -10.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SRPT. UBS Group upped their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $160.00 to $173.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $185.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $171.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Barclays increased their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $149.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $179.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sarepta Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $170.15.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in the discovery and development of therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. The company was founded on July 22, 1980, and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

