Aigen Investment Management LP Buys Shares of 10,719 Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,719 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $4,279,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DECK. Cim LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,017,000. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 4,155 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,659,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 66.3% in the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 388,994 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $155,271,000 after buying an additional 155,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE purchased a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $108,000. 98.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Deckers Outdoor alerts:

Insider Activity at Deckers Outdoor

In other Deckers Outdoor news, Director Lauri M. Shanahan sold 2,529 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $406.56, for a total transaction of $1,028,190.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,843 shares in the company, valued at $3,188,650.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Deckers Outdoor news, CEO David Powers sold 35,957 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.87, for a total transaction of $14,414,082.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,252 shares in the company, valued at $36,981,059.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lauri M. Shanahan sold 2,529 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $406.56, for a total value of $1,028,190.24. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,188,650.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Deckers Outdoor Stock Performance

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Deckers Outdoor stock traded down $17.72 during trading on Friday, hitting $454.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 909,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 335,305. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $461.68 and its 200 day moving average is $418.22. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 1-year low of $233.04 and a 1-year high of $503.48.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DECK. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $485.00 to $535.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $485.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $485.00 target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $440.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $515.00 to $560.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $466.54.

Deckers Outdoor Profile

(Get Rating)

Deckers Outdoor Corp. engages in the business of designing, marketing, and distributing footwear, apparel, and accessories developed for both everyday casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It operates through the following segments: UGG Brand, HOKA Brand, Teva Brand, Sanuk Brand, Other Brands, and Direct-to-Consumer.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DECK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Deckers Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deckers Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.