Aigen Investment Management LP Buys Shares of 311,143 Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M)

Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 311,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,425,000. Macy’s accounts for approximately 0.9% of Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Aigen Investment Management LP owned about 0.11% of Macy’s at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in M. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Macy’s by 57.7% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the period. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Macy’s during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Macy’s by 384.8% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,797 shares during the period. Estabrook Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Macy’s by 77.8% during the 1st quarter. Estabrook Capital Management now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Macy’s by 44.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the period. 80.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Macy's alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

M has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Macy’s from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Macy’s in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Macy’s from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Macy’s in a research report on Monday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Macy’s from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Macy’s currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.58.

Macy’s Price Performance

Shares of M traded down $1.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.79. The stock had a trading volume of 16,279,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,016,268. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.01 and its 200 day moving average is $20.14. Macy’s, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.48 and a 12-month high of $25.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.81.

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $8.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.27 billion. Macy’s had a return on equity of 35.06% and a net margin of 4.82%. Macy’s’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.45 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Macy’s, Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Macy’s Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.1654 per share. This is a positive change from Macy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.47%. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.75%.

Macy’s Profile

(Get Rating)

Macy’s, Inc engages in the retail of apparel, accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. The firm’s brands include Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s, and Bluemercury. It offers men’s, women’s, and children’s apparel, women’s accessories, intimate apparel, shoes, cosmetics, fragrances, as well as home and miscellaneous products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding M? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Macy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.