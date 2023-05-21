Aigen Investment Management LP Grows Stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Aigen Investment Management LP boosted its position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 645.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,443 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,752 shares during the period. Palo Alto Networks comprises 0.8% of Aigen Investment Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $5,922,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Palo Alto Networks by 150.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,223,780 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $3,148,664,000 after buying an additional 11,544,319 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Palo Alto Networks by 171.2% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,434,431 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $398,735,000 after buying an additional 1,536,744 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in Palo Alto Networks by 199.5% during the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,197,356 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $359,905,000 after buying an additional 1,463,568 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in Palo Alto Networks by 408.6% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,813,506 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $297,034,000 after buying an additional 1,456,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Palo Alto Networks by 536.2% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,413,942 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $231,590,000 after buying an additional 1,191,688 shares in the last quarter. 81.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on PANW. Loop Capital raised their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a report on Monday, May 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Palo Alto Networks has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $224.26.

Palo Alto Networks Stock Down 0.6 %

PANW stock traded down $1.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $188.66. The company had a trading volume of 4,229,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,685,347. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $192.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $175.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.09 billion, a PE ratio of 2,572.75, a P/E/G ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.17. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $132.22 and a fifty-two week high of $203.44.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The network technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 36.62% and a net margin of 0.56%. Research analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Palo Alto Networks

In other news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 1,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $286,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,125 shares in the company, valued at $5,758,125. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Palo Alto Networks news, Director Aparna Bawa sold 555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.59, for a total value of $102,447.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,223 shares in the company, valued at $964,113.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 1,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $286,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,758,125. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 271,380 shares of company stock worth $51,233,846. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, Israel, and Other Countries. The company was founded by Nir Zuk in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

