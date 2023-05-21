Aigen Investment Management LP Invests $2.86 Million in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL)

Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 57,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,862,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sentry Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 1,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 31,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,536,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 2.6% during the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 7,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 4.0% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 5,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems boosted its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 0.5% in the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 39,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 74.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Royal Caribbean Cruises alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on RCL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Royal Caribbean Cruises in a report on Friday, April 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Bank of America upgraded Royal Caribbean Cruises from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $40.00 to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $65.00 to $71.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.14.

Insider Transactions at Royal Caribbean Cruises

Royal Caribbean Cruises Stock Down 0.7 %

In other news, CEO Jason T. Liberty sold 36,536 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $2,922,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 147,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,766,240. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 9.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:RCL traded down $0.53 during trading on Friday, reaching $79.60. 2,286,933 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,046,389. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.41, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.23. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a 1-year low of $31.09 and a 1-year high of $80.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $66.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.20. The firm has a market cap of $20.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.56 and a beta of 2.43.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by $0.48. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a negative return on equity of 25.86% and a negative net margin of 9.72%. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($4.57) earnings per share. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s revenue for the quarter was up 172.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Royal Caribbean Group is a cruise company, which engages in the ownership and operation of the following global cruise brands: Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises. The firm also holds interest in TUI Cruises GmbH, which operates the German brands TUI Cruises and Hapag-Lloyd Cruises.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.