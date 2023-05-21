Aigen Investment Management LP Invests $2.99 Million in NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV)

Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 142,987 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,987,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PAX Financial Group LLC raised its stake in NOV by 3.6% in the third quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 13,541 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of NOV by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 54,982 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,148,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of NOV by 52.8% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,638 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of NOV by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,956 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in NOV by 94.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,287 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. 94.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other NOV news, CAO Christy Lynn Novak sold 9,607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.86, for a total transaction of $210,009.02. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 84,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,849,356. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other NOV news, Director Eric L. Mattson sold 20,681 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.90, for a total transaction of $452,913.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 46,600 shares in the company, valued at $1,020,540. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Christy Lynn Novak sold 9,607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.86, for a total transaction of $210,009.02. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 84,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,849,356. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

NOV Price Performance

NOV stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.11. 3,449,842 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,694,846. NOV Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.98 and a 12-month high of $24.83. The company has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.99 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.50.

NOV (NYSE:NOV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. NOV had a return on equity of 6.51% and a net margin of 4.33%. NOV’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.13) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that NOV Inc. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NOV Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. NOV’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.81%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NOV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays cut their price target on NOV from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Susquehanna lowered their price target on NOV from $29.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on NOV from $22.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Citigroup cut their target price on NOV from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on NOV in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NOV presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.13.

NOV Profile

NOV, Inc provides equipment and technology to the upstream oil and gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Rig Technologies, Wellbore Technologies, and Completion and Production Solutions. The Rig Technologies segment focuses on the engineering, manufacturing, and support of advanced drilling equipment packages and related capital equipment for oil and gas wells.

