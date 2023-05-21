Aigen Investment Management LP Invests $3.73 Million in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 24,947 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,733,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 5,965 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $893,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 837 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 34.8% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 298 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 24,625 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,993,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 4,232 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $633,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter.

Agilent Technologies Stock Down 0.2 %

Agilent Technologies stock traded down $0.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $128.87. 1,480,380 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,631,604. The company’s 50-day moving average is $134.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $144.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.11. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $112.52 and a 52-week high of $160.26. The firm has a market cap of $38.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.09, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.03.

Agilent Technologies Dividend Announcement

Agilent Technologies ( NYSE:A Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The medical research company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 19.09% and a return on equity of 30.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be given a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 30th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 20.32%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Agilent Technologies from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Barclays started coverage on Agilent Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Agilent Technologies in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $161.64.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

