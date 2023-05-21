Aigen Investment Management LP Invests $8.94 Million in PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)

Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 109,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,940,000. PDD comprises about 1.3% of Aigen Investment Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PDD. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of PDD by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Greenwoods Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd. increased its position in shares of PDD by 72.1% during the fourth quarter. Greenwoods Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd. now owns 5,578,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,931,000 after acquiring an additional 2,337,492 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank purchased a new stake in shares of PDD in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $327,000. Origin Asset Management LLP lifted its holdings in shares of PDD by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Origin Asset Management LLP now owns 801,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,366,000 after acquiring an additional 117,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of PDD by 1,368.7% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 10,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $838,000 after purchasing an additional 9,581 shares during the period. 24.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ PDD traded down $1.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $60.53. 6,532,221 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,638,541. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $71.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.51. PDD Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.29 and a 1 year high of $106.38.

PDD ( NASDAQ:PDD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 20th. The company reported $8.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $7.34. PDD had a return on equity of 32.10% and a net margin of 23.93%. The company had revenue of $39.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. PDD’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that PDD Holdings Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on PDD from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on PDD from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on PDD from $108.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Benchmark dropped their price objective on PDD from $112.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, HSBC dropped their price objective on PDD from $118.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $104.89.

PDD Holdings, Inc is a multinational commerce group that owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. The company aims to bring more businesses and people into the digital economy so that local communities and small businesses can benefit from increased productivity and new opportunities. It has built a network of sourcing, logistics, and fulfillment capabilities, that support its underlying businesses.

