Aigen Investment Management LP Makes New Investment in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 24,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,668,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Raymond James in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 77.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Raymond James during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Raymond James during the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Raymond James during the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. 74.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Raymond James Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:RJF traded up $1.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $90.23. 1,473,263 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,460,156. Raymond James has a 1 year low of $82.00 and a 1 year high of $126.00. The company has a market cap of $19.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.97.

Raymond James Announces Dividend

Raymond James ( NYSE:RJF Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by ($0.14). Raymond James had a net margin of 14.01% and a return on equity of 18.43%. The business had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.55 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Raymond James will post 8.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Monday, April 3rd were paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 31st. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.13%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on RJF shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $121.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Raymond James in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Raymond James from $119.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Raymond James from $130.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.43.

Raymond James Company Profile

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

Further Reading

