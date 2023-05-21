Aigen Investment Management LP Purchases 24,282 Shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Aigen Investment Management LP increased its position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) by 93.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 50,268 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 24,282 shares during the period. Cheniere Energy accounts for about 1.1% of Aigen Investment Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $7,538,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 133.3% during the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 175 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 84.27% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on LNG shares. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cheniere Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cheniere Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cheniere Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $202.08.

Cheniere Energy Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of LNG traded down $0.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $141.18. 1,241,400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,773,942. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $120.09 and a one year high of $182.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $153.03 and a 200 day moving average of $155.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.64, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.01.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The energy company reported $15.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.89 by $10.89. Cheniere Energy had a net margin of 4.27% and a negative return on equity of 488.45%. The business had revenue of $9.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.72 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 16.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Cheniere Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th were issued a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.57%.

Cheniere Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Cheniere Energy, Inc engages in liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses. It owns and operates LNG terminals, develops, constructs, and operates liquefaction projects near Corpus Christi, Texas, and at the Sabine Pass LNG terminal. The company was founded by Charif Souki in 1996 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Further Reading

