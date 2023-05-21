Aigen Investment Management LP Raises Holdings in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Aigen Investment Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) by 25.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,733 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,615 shares during the quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $3,265,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,936,255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,455,830,000 after acquiring an additional 33,572 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,521,459 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $398,638,000 after acquiring an additional 26,367 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 824,820 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $209,974,000 after buying an additional 80,550 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 564,221 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $147,831,000 after buying an additional 69,056 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 416,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $106,740,000 after buying an additional 7,999 shares during the period. 85.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ZBRA shares. TD Cowen started coverage on Zebra Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $375.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $385.00 to $340.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Stephens increased their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $365.00 to $322.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $326.00 to $295.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $348.14.

Shares of Zebra Technologies stock traded up $1.47 on Friday, reaching $280.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 419,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 392,868. The company has a market capitalization of $14.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.21 and a beta of 1.67. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $287.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $283.09. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $224.87 and a 52 week high of $365.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $4.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.59 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 7.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.21 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 14.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Zebra Technologies news, insider Michael Cho sold 1,600 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.38, for a total value of $467,808.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $926,259.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Zebra Technologies Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of automatic identification and data capture products. Its products include mobile computers, barcode scanners, radio frequency identification devices readers, specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification, real-time location systems, accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, and software utilities and applications.

