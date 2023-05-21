AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,648 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 313 shares during the period. AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $677,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of 3M in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,230,000. SVB Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of 3M by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 36,194 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,340,000 after buying an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of 3M by 611.5% in the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 206,755 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $24,794,000 after buying an additional 177,698 shares during the last quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. raised its position in shares of 3M by 29.1% in the fourth quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 11,067 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after buying an additional 2,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XML Financial LLC raised its position in shares of 3M by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 7,274 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $872,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. 65.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

3M Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE MMM traded down $0.61 on Friday, reaching $99.03. The stock had a trading volume of 2,699,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,132,390. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. 3M has a 12-month low of $98.00 and a 12-month high of $152.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $103.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.29.

3M Dividend Announcement

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $8.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.51 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 36.48% and a net margin of 16.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.65 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that 3M will post 8.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.06%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.18%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MMM. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of 3M in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of 3M from $110.00 to $103.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of 3M from $105.00 to $103.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of 3M from $124.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of 3M from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.69.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other 3M news, insider Khandpur K. Ashish sold 9,432 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.27, for a total value of $936,314.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,943 shares in the company, valued at $2,079,011.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other 3M news, EVP Eric D. Hammes sold 6,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.33, for a total value of $683,275.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,430 shares in the company, valued at $1,098,591.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Khandpur K. Ashish sold 9,432 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.27, for a total transaction of $936,314.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,079,011.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

About 3M

(Get Rating)

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety, and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, Consumer, and Corporate and Unallocated. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

Featured Stories

