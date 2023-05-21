AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA)

AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 240,591 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,025 shares during the quarter. AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries were worth $2,194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Exor Capital LLP acquired a new stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $92,984,000. BSN CAPITAL PARTNERS Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,700,000. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 705.1% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 5,283,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,638,000 after buying an additional 4,627,252 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 20,831,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,941,000 after buying an additional 2,201,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 953.6% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,028,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,047,000 after buying an additional 1,835,952 shares during the last quarter. 50.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Teva Pharmaceutical Industries alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

In other news, VP David Matthew Stark sold 63,383 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.89, for a total transaction of $626,857.87. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,974 shares in the company, valued at $29,412.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, VP David Matthew Stark sold 63,383 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.89, for a total transaction of $626,857.87. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,974 shares in the company, valued at $29,412.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sven Dethlefs sold 19,355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.93, for a total transaction of $192,195.15. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 223,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,218,828.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 158,884 shares of company stock worth $1,572,797. 0.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Price Performance

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TEVA. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.75.

TEVA traded down $0.35 on Friday, reaching $7.91. The company had a trading volume of 77,692,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,882,197. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a 1 year low of $6.78 and a 1 year high of $11.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.29.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.18). Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a negative net margin of 10.73% and a positive return on equity of 27.58%. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.60 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. engages in the development, production, and sale of medicines. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and International Markets. The company was founded in 1901 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.