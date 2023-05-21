AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC Has $4.86 Million Stake in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 44,555 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 409 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Group comprises 2.3% of AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $4,859,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Zullo Investment Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 164.6% in the third quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 254 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 61.3% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 250 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. acquired a new position in T. Rowe Price Group in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Asset Dedication LLC raised its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 173.8% in the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 293 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in T. Rowe Price Group in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 76.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TROW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $96.00 to $95.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $121.00 to $113.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, T. Rowe Price Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.73.

T. Rowe Price Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ TROW traded down $1.08 on Friday, reaching $106.61. The company had a trading volume of 966,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,173,743. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.30. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $93.53 and a 1-year high of $134.64. The company’s fifty day moving average is $109.09 and its 200-day moving average is $113.98.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The asset manager reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.07. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 22.90% and a return on equity of 17.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.62 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current year.

T. Rowe Price Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.58%. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is 79.87%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.52, for a total value of $1,370,689.88. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 129,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,823,010.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other T. Rowe Price Group news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,881 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.66, for a total value of $200,627.46. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,240,242.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,969 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.52, for a total transaction of $1,370,689.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 129,436 shares in the company, valued at $14,823,010.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc engages in the provision of investment management services. The company was founded by Thomas Rowe Price Jr. in 1937 and is headquartered in Baltimore, MD.

Further Reading

