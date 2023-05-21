AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC Has $554,000 Stock Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 310 shares during the quarter. AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 36.7% in the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 3,201,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $132,172,000 after buying an additional 858,586 shares during the period. Financial Insights Inc. boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 60.4% in the fourth quarter. Financial Insights Inc. now owns 18,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $763,000 after buying an additional 6,956 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 266,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,023,000 after buying an additional 16,879 shares during the period. Vise Technologies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 19,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $803,000 after buying an additional 2,732 shares during the period. Finally, XML Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 19,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $788,000 after buying an additional 1,598 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Insider Transactions at Wells Fargo & Company

In other news, EVP Kleber Santos sold 34,698 shares of Wells Fargo & Company stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.27, for a total value of $1,605,476.46. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,590 shares in the company, valued at $906,429.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Performance

Shares of Wells Fargo & Company stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $40.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,774,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,884,238. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $38.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.83. The firm has a market cap of $150.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.12. Wells Fargo & Company has a one year low of $35.25 and a one year high of $48.84.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $20.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.06 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 15.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is presently 34.38%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $46.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, April 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Odeon Capital Group cut Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wells Fargo & Company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.45.

About Wells Fargo & Company

(Get Rating)

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage products and services, and consumer and commercial finance. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth & Investment Management.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.