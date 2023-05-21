AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC Invests $3.80 Million in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 31,610 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,804,000. Meta Platforms accounts for approximately 1.8% of AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding.
A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in META. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new position in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors own 60.92% of the company’s stock.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.08, for a total transaction of $86,655.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,427,028.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, COO Javier Olivan sold 4,274 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.34, for a total value of $1,022,939.16. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 74,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,946,431.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.08, for a total value of $86,655.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 27,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,427,028.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,433 shares of company stock valued at $8,639,885. Corporate insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Meta Platforms Stock Down 0.5 %
META traded down $1.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $245.64. 21,733,581 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,510,316. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $218.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $166.06. The company has a market cap of $629.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.20. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a one year low of $88.09 and a one year high of $248.69.
About Meta Platforms
Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.
