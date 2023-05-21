AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC Makes New $261,000 Investment in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in Elevance Health in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,936,996,000. Edmp Inc. purchased a new stake in Elevance Health in the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,580,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,234,792,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,073,026,000. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $918,473,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.66% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Gloria M. Mccarthy sold 15,098 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.76, for a total value of $6,714,986.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,876,230.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Elevance Health Stock Up 0.6 %

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ELV. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on Elevance Health from $577.00 to $564.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Elevance Health from $571.00 to $575.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Elevance Health from $610.00 to $580.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley raised Elevance Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $500.00 to $571.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Elevance Health from $555.00 to $572.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $572.19.

ELV traded up $2.82 during trading on Friday, reaching $457.83. The stock had a trading volume of 890,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 939,814. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $465.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $485.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $108.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.84. Elevance Health, Inc. has a one year low of $440.02 and a one year high of $549.52.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The company reported $9.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.26 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $41.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.93 billion. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 3.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $8.25 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 32.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Elevance Health Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.04%.

Elevance Health Company Profile

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health company, which engages in improving lives and communities, and making healthcare simpler. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. The Commercial and Specialty Business segment provides insurance products and services such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability and supplemental health insurance.

