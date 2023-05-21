AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC Sells 125 Shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,189 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the quarter. Check Point Software Technologies makes up about 1.5% of AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $3,178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,631,197 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $854,846,000 after buying an additional 1,280,868 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,752,895 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $347,337,000 after buying an additional 266,875 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in Check Point Software Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $202,767,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,437,802 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $161,062,000 after buying an additional 7,908 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 659,767 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $82,816,000 after buying an additional 88,095 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Check Point Software Technologies alerts:

Check Point Software Technologies Stock Up 1.9 %

Check Point Software Technologies stock traded up $2.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $121.42. The stock had a trading volume of 904,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,034,010. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 52-week low of $107.54 and a 52-week high of $135.93. The firm has a market cap of $14.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a fifty day moving average of $126.80 and a 200 day moving average of $127.66.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Check Point Software Technologies ( NASDAQ:CHKP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The technology company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $566.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $568.83 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 34.49% and a return on equity of 28.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.97 EPS for the current year.

CHKP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $125.00 to $116.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Raymond James cut shares of Check Point Software Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Monday, April 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $151.00 price target on the stock. Finally, FBN Securities decreased their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $155.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Check Point Software Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.91.

About Check Point Software Technologies

(Get Rating)

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. is engaged in the development and marketing of software and hardware solutions for information technology security. Its products include Quantum, CloudGuard, Harmony, and Infinity-Vision. The company was founded by Gil Shwed, Marius Nacht, and Shlomo Kramer in July 1993 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHKP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Check Point Software Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Check Point Software Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.