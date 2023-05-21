AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC Sells 250 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,797 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,523,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC raised its position in Walmart by 112.0% during the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 212 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Walmart by 105.3% during the fourth quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lipe & Dalton acquired a new position in Walmart during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 31.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Walmart Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of WMT stock traded down $1.56 on Friday, reaching $149.91. 9,198,037 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,651,371. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.21. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $117.27 and a one year high of $154.64. The company has a market cap of $404.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.04, a PEG ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a 50-day moving average of $147.97 and a 200-day moving average of $145.71.

Walmart Dividend Announcement

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.15. Walmart had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 21.30%. The company had revenue of $152.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.81%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on WMT shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Walmart from $161.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Erste Group Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $157.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.03.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.00, for a total value of $660,625.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 286,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,279,167. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Walmart news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.00, for a total value of $660,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 286,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,279,167. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,957,377 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.72, for a total transaction of $275,442,091.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 255,973,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,020,593,171.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,044,002 shares of company stock worth $2,981,168,308 in the last quarter. Insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

About Walmart

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

