Air Lease (NYSE:AL) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Air Lease (NYSE:AL – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on AL. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Air Lease in a research note on Monday, May 15th. They issued a neutral rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Air Lease in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Air Lease in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $51.75.

Shares of NYSE:AL opened at $38.82 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88. The company has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.42, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $38.50 and its 200 day moving average is $39.78. Air Lease has a 12 month low of $29.75 and a 12 month high of $46.20.

Air Lease ( NYSE:AL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The transportation company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $601.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $598.62 million. Air Lease had a net margin of 21.25% and a return on equity of 7.60%. Research analysts predict that Air Lease will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 6th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 5th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. Air Lease’s payout ratio is 19.42%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Air Lease during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Air Lease during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Air Lease during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Air Lease by 154.0% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,161 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Air Lease by 3,417.0% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,653 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,606 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.77% of the company’s stock.

Air Lease Corp. engages in the provision of aircraft leasing business. It focuses on purchasing new commercial jet transport aircraft directly from aircraft manufacturers, and leasing those aircraft to airlines throughout the world with the intention to generate attractive returns on equity. The company was founded by Steven F.

