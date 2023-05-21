Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Shares Acquired by Aigen Investment Management LP

Aigen Investment Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) by 1,309.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 65,433 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 60,790 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $5,595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ABNB. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Airbnb by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 772,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,709,000 after buying an additional 63,601 shares during the period. TradeLink Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb during the 1st quarter worth approximately $945,000. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Airbnb by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Airbnb by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the first quarter worth approximately $2,125,000. 39.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Airbnb Stock Down 4.0 %

ABNB stock traded down $4.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $107.38. The company had a trading volume of 9,203,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,030,201. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The company has a market capitalization of $68.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.31. Airbnb, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.91 and a fifty-two week high of $144.63.

Insider Transactions at Airbnb

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. Airbnb had a return on equity of 37.51% and a net margin of 23.30%. Airbnb’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.03) EPS. Analysts forecast that Airbnb, Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Dave Stephenson sold 16,868 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.21, for a total transaction of $2,162,646.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 134,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,301,939.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Belinda J. Johnson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $710,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Dave Stephenson sold 16,868 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.21, for a total value of $2,162,646.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 134,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,301,939.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,079,403 shares of company stock valued at $371,794,192. Corporate insiders own 30.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ABNB has been the subject of several research reports. Cowen boosted their price target on Airbnb from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Barclays dropped their target price on Airbnb from $128.00 to $112.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. UBS Group upped their target price on Airbnb from $114.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Airbnb from $130.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Airbnb in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.55.

Airbnb Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

