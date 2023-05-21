Airspan Networks (NYSE:MIMO) and Digital Ally (NASDAQ:DGLY) Head-To-Head Contrast

Digital Ally (NASDAQ:DGLY – Get Rating) and Airspan Networks (NYSE:MIMO – Get Rating) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, dividends, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

Digital Ally has a beta of 0.85, meaning that its stock price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Airspan Networks has a beta of 0.53, meaning that its stock price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Digital Ally and Airspan Networks’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Digital Ally $37.01 million 0.26 -$19.28 million N/A N/A Airspan Networks $167.26 million 0.12 -$85.38 million ($1.04) -0.27

Profitability

Digital Ally has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Airspan Networks.

This table compares Digital Ally and Airspan Networks’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Digital Ally -54.60% -46.60% -29.69% Airspan Networks -49.55% N/A -58.28%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

13.9% of Digital Ally shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.7% of Airspan Networks shares are held by institutional investors. 8.4% of Digital Ally shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 47.3% of Airspan Networks shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Digital Ally and Airspan Networks, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Digital Ally 0 0 1 0 3.00 Airspan Networks 0 1 0 0 2.00

Digital Ally presently has a consensus target price of $15.00, indicating a potential upside of 326.14%. Airspan Networks has a consensus target price of $5.00, indicating a potential upside of 1,685.71%. Given Airspan Networks’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Airspan Networks is more favorable than Digital Ally.

About Digital Ally

Digital Ally, Inc. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of digital audio, video recording, and speed detection devices. Its products include in-car camera systems, body-worn camera, mirrored in-car and vehicle video system, and portable surveillance system. The company was founded on December 13, 2000 and is headquartered in Lenexa, KS.

About Airspan Networks

Airspan Networks Holdings Inc. designs and produces wireless network equipment for 4G and 5G networks for mainstream public telecommunications service providers and private network implementations. It offers a range of 4G and 5G network build and network densification products with a portfolio of software and hardware tools for indoor and outdoor, compact femto, pico, micro, and macro base stations, as well as fixed wireless access and backhaul solutions portfolio for point-to-point and point-to-multipoint applications. The company serves mobile communications service providers, large enterprises, military communications integrators, and internet service providers. Airspan Networks Holdings Inc. is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida.

