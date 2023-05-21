Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America downgraded Algonquin Power & Utilities from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $8.50 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. CIBC downgraded Algonquin Power & Utilities from a sector outperform rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, April 17th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $9.50 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Algonquin Power & Utilities currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $10.13.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities stock opened at $8.46 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -140.98, a P/E/G ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a 52-week low of $6.41 and a 52-week high of $14.85. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.87.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Increases Dividend

Algonquin Power & Utilities ( NYSE:AQN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $748.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $703.54 million. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a positive return on equity of 6.74% and a negative net margin of 1.17%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Algonquin Power & Utilities will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.216 per share. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This is a positive change from Algonquin Power & Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -716.55%.

Institutional Trading of Algonquin Power & Utilities

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $81,000. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 247,920 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,722,000 after purchasing an additional 3,288 shares in the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 312,802 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,096,000 after buying an additional 22,920 shares in the last quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities in the 3rd quarter valued at $112,000. Finally, Triumph Capital Management acquired a new stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities in the 4th quarter valued at $273,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.26% of the company’s stock.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Company Profile

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. is an investment holding company, which engages in energy generation and water distribution facilities. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Services Group, Renewable Energy Group, and Corporate. The Regulated Services Group segment owns and operates a portfolio of electric, natural gas, water distribution, and wastewater collection utility systems and transmission.

