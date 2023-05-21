Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on ALGN. OTR Global upgraded Align Technology from a mixed rating to a positive rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Align Technology from $314.00 to $383.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Align Technology from $190.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Align Technology from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, VNET Group reissued a maintains rating on shares of Align Technology in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $347.78.

ALGN stock opened at $290.99 on Thursday. Align Technology has a one year low of $172.05 and a one year high of $368.87. The stock has a market cap of $22.27 billion, a PE ratio of 71.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $320.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $271.13.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALGN. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Align Technology by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,213,345 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,701,067,000 after acquiring an additional 889,705 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Align Technology in the fourth quarter worth $150,692,000. Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Align Technology by 943.5% in the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 466,281 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $98,339,000 after acquiring an additional 421,598 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Align Technology by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 2,660,870 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $561,177,000 after acquiring an additional 345,647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Align Technology by 83.8% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 534,290 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $112,682,000 after acquiring an additional 243,581 shares in the last quarter. 84.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Align Technology, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of orthodontics, restorative, and aesthetic dentistry products. It operates through the Clear Aligner, and Scanner and Services segments. The Clear Aligner segment consists of Invisalign full, teen, and assist products, and Vivera retainers for treating malocclusion.

