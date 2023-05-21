Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) Shares Acquired by Vise Technologies Inc.

Vise Technologies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Rating) by 96.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,149 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,395 shares during the period. Vise Technologies Inc.’s holdings in Alkermes were worth $553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ALKS. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Alkermes during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alkermes in the third quarter worth $34,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Alkermes in the third quarter worth $53,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alkermes in the first quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Alkermes by 31.2% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 991 shares during the period. 96.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alkermes alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Alkermes in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho raised their price target on Alkermes from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on Alkermes from $32.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Alkermes from $29.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Alkermes to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alkermes presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.67.

Alkermes Trading Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ:ALKS opened at $30.48 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Alkermes plc has a 1-year low of $21.75 and a 1-year high of $32.23. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.03.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.09. Alkermes had a negative return on equity of 5.02% and a negative net margin of 14.65%. The business had revenue of $304.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. Alkermes’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Alkermes plc will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Alkermes

In related news, Director Nancy Wysenski sold 41,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.24, for a total value of $1,288,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $494,497.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alkermes Profile

(Get Rating)

Alkermes Plc is a global biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the business of developing, manufacturing, and commercializing medicines designed to address unmet medical needs of patients in major therapeutic areas such as alcohol dependence, opioid dependence, schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder, and a pipeline of product candidates in development for neurological disorders and cancer.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alkermes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alkermes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.