AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.

AB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded AllianceBernstein from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $43.50 in a report on Monday, February 13th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on AllianceBernstein from $44.00 to $38.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AllianceBernstein currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $42.50.

AllianceBernstein Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of AB opened at $34.42 on Thursday. AllianceBernstein has a 1 year low of $31.31 and a 1 year high of $45.75. The stock has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $34.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.08.

AllianceBernstein Cuts Dividend

AllianceBernstein ( NYSE:AB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The asset manager reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.03. AllianceBernstein had a return on equity of 15.96% and a net margin of 6.44%. The firm had revenue of $832.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $891.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AllianceBernstein will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 5th. AllianceBernstein’s payout ratio is 108.64%.

Insider Buying and Selling at AllianceBernstein

In other AllianceBernstein news, CFO Kate C. Burke sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.04, for a total value of $438,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 127,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,474,783.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of AllianceBernstein by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 78,239 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,743,000 after purchasing an additional 10,549 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of AllianceBernstein during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $231,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of AllianceBernstein during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,013,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AllianceBernstein during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $385,000. Finally, MAI Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of AllianceBernstein during the 4th quarter worth approximately $525,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.47% of the company’s stock.

About AllianceBernstein

AllianceBernstein Holding LP engages in the provision of research, investment management, and related services. It offers investment trusts, mutual funds, hedge funds, and other investment vehicles. The company was founded in October 2000 and is headquartered in Nashville, TN.

