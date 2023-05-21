Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. They issued an outperform rating and a $243.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $196.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $144.00 to $143.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $247.20.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $190.74 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.75 billion, a PE ratio of -21.95 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s 50-day moving average is $199.02 and its 200-day moving average is $212.52. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $120.43 and a fifty-two week high of $242.97.

Insider Transactions at Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ALNY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.97) by $0.57. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 93.13% and a negative return on equity of 1,287.80%. The firm had revenue of $319.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $312.53 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($2.00) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals will post -6.59 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CMO Pushkal Garg sold 1,839 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.59, for a total value of $357,851.01. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 6,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,323,212. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Alnylam Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Indrani Lall Franchini sold 3,500 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $735,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Pushkal Garg sold 1,839 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.59, for a total transaction of $357,851.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 6,800 shares in the company, valued at $1,323,212. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,871 shares of company stock valued at $7,131,842 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALNY. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $206,000. Duality Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 363.5% in the third quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 16,926 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,388,000 after purchasing an additional 13,274 shares in the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 12.6% in the third quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 2,935 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $227,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $203,000.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of RNAi therapeutics. Its products include ONPATTRO, GIVLAARI, and OXLUMO. The company was founded by Noble Laureate, David Bartel, Thomas Tuschl, Phillip Zamore, Paul R.

Featured Articles

