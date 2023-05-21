American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Saturday.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Barclays cut their target price on American Axle & Manufacturing from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $10.20.

Shares of NYSE AXL traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.99. 1,230,252 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 883,552. The stock has a market capitalization of $817.97 million, a PE ratio of 14.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 2.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.48. American Axle & Manufacturing has a 52-week low of $6.48 and a 52-week high of $11.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.58.

American Axle & Manufacturing ( NYSE:AXL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The auto parts company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. American Axle & Manufacturing had a net margin of 0.99% and a return on equity of 8.88%. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that American Axle & Manufacturing will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP David Eugene Barnes sold 29,533 shares of American Axle & Manufacturing stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $265,797.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 104,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $941,589. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AXL. Boston Partners raised its position in American Axle & Manufacturing by 2.6% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 101,596 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 2,621 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in American Axle & Manufacturing in the third quarter valued at approximately $922,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing during the third quarter worth $3,314,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in American Axle & Manufacturing by 41.0% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 44,008 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 12,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in American Axle & Manufacturing by 1,014.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 583,799 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,530,000 after purchasing an additional 531,399 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.74% of the company’s stock.

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture, engineering, design, and validation of driveline systems and related components. It operates through the following segments: Driveline and Metal Forming. The Driveline segment consists of axles, drive shafts, power transfer units, rear drive modules, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, service utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

