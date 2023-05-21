American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on AEO. Barclays reduced their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $16.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. UBS Group cut their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a market perform rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $16.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $14.08.

American Eagle Outfitters Price Performance

Shares of AEO opened at $12.16 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. American Eagle Outfitters has a 1 year low of $9.46 and a 1 year high of $17.09. The stock has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.17.

American Eagle Outfitters Cuts Dividend

American Eagle Outfitters ( NYSE:AEO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.07. American Eagle Outfitters had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 2.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that American Eagle Outfitters will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 5th. American Eagle Outfitters’s payout ratio is 64.52%.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Eagle Outfitters

In other American Eagle Outfitters news, EVP Michael R. Rempell sold 2,967 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.56, for a total transaction of $40,232.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 172,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,332,360.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other American Eagle Outfitters news, EVP Michael R. Rempell sold 12,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.13, for a total transaction of $164,256.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 172,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,258,399.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael R. Rempell sold 2,967 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.56, for a total value of $40,232.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 172,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,332,360.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 43,202 shares of company stock worth $599,822. Corporate insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 28,228,744 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $379,394,000 after acquiring an additional 117,903 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,356,394 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $236,988,000 after acquiring an additional 5,013,262 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,571,205 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $170,967,000 after acquiring an additional 2,369,726 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,231,083 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $124,063,000 after acquiring an additional 1,913,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP increased its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 8,399,160 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $81,724,000 after acquiring an additional 771,320 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.34% of the company’s stock.

About American Eagle Outfitters

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc is a multi-brand specialty retailer, which offers an assortment of apparel and accessories for men and women under the American Eagle Outfitters brand, and intimates, apparel and personal care products for women under the Aerie brand. The firm operates stores in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Hong Kong, China and the United Kingdom.

