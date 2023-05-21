American International Group (NYSE:AIG) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group restated a neutral rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of American International Group in a research report on Friday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on American International Group in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a market perform rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on American International Group from $71.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on American International Group from $61.00 to $58.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on American International Group from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an in-line rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, American International Group has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $67.00.

American International Group Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of AIG stock opened at $53.85 on Thursday. American International Group has a 1-year low of $45.66 and a 1-year high of $64.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $51.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.97 billion, a PE ratio of 7.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.11.

American International Group Increases Dividend

American International Group ( NYSE:AIG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $10.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.35 billion. American International Group had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 8.55%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that American International Group will post 6.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This is a boost from American International Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.80%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American International Group

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AIG. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of American International Group in the first quarter worth approximately $84,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in American International Group by 11.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,535 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 578 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in American International Group by 1.2% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 100,861 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,331,000 after buying an additional 1,207 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in American International Group by 20.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 20,447 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after buying an additional 3,428 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in American International Group by 43.3% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,324 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 1,608 shares during the period. 89.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About American International Group

American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.

Featured Articles

