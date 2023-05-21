American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on APEI. Barrington Research lowered their price target on American Public Education from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. William Blair lowered American Public Education from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Public Education presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $13.00.

American Public Education Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ APEI opened at $6.28 on Thursday. American Public Education has a 1-year low of $3.78 and a 1-year high of $16.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.47. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.28 million, a PE ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 0.78.

Insider Activity at American Public Education

American Public Education ( NASDAQ:APEI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $152.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.75 million. American Public Education had a negative return on equity of 5.01% and a negative net margin of 20.97%. On average, research analysts expect that American Public Education will post -1.03 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Granetta B. Blevins bought 25,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.95 per share, with a total value of $101,712.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 37,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $146,564.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Public Education

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of American Public Education in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of American Public Education by 1,169.3% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 9,062 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of American Public Education in the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of American Public Education in the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of American Public Education by 45.2% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 11,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 3,480 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.34% of the company’s stock.

American Public Education Company Profile

American Public Education, Inc provides online and on-campus postsecondary education services. It operates through the following segments: American Public University System (APUS) segment, Rasmussen University (RU) segment and Hondros College of Nursing (HCN) segment. The American Public University System segment provides online postsecondary educational services.

Featured Stories

