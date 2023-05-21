American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

Shares of AMSWA stock opened at $12.66 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.95. American Software has a 1 year low of $11.63 and a 1 year high of $19.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $427.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.56 and a beta of 0.82.

American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $31.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.00 million. American Software had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 8.67%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that American Software will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 3rd were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. American Software’s payout ratio is currently 137.50%.

In related news, CFO Vincent C. Klinges sold 11,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.93, for a total value of $134,212.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,838 shares in the company, valued at $1,202,997.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other American Software news, CFO Vincent C. Klinges sold 17,495 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.76, for a total transaction of $240,731.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,838 shares in the company, valued at $1,387,530.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Vincent C. Klinges sold 11,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.93, for a total transaction of $134,212.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 100,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,202,997.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 116,877 shares of company stock worth $1,478,563. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of American Software by 0.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 88,874 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P increased its stake in shares of American Software by 1.7% during the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 40,942 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $628,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of American Software by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 151,934 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,230,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in shares of American Software by 0.9% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 84,461 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of American Software by 17.5% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,502 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. 81.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Software, Inc engages in the development and marketing of supply chain management and enterprise software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Supply Chain Management (SCM), Information Technology (IT) Consulting, and Other. The SCM segment offers supply chain optimization and retail planning solutions.

