American Tower (NYSE:AMT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

AMT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of American Tower from $251.00 to $244.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of American Tower from $224.00 to $215.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of American Tower from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of American Tower from $229.00 to $233.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of American Tower from $227.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $258.12.

AMT opened at $190.73 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. American Tower has a 52 week low of $178.17 and a 52 week high of $282.47. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $200.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $209.15. The company has a market capitalization of $88.89 billion, a PE ratio of 63.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.57.

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by ($1.56). American Tower had a net margin of 12.85% and a return on equity of 11.65%. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that American Tower will post 9.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th were issued a dividend of $1.56 per share. This represents a $6.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 13th. American Tower’s payout ratio is 208.00%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMT. Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its stake in American Tower by 1.7% in the first quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 2,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $631,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in American Tower by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC boosted its stake in American Tower by 47.5% in the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 149 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its stake in American Tower by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 5,767 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in American Tower by 5.3% in the third quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC now owns 965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. 89.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multi-tenant real estate properties. It offers leasing of space on communications sites to wireless service providers, radio and television broadcast companies. It operates through the following segments: U.S.

