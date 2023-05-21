Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Posted by on May 21st, 2023

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCBGet Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the bank’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Stephens initiated coverage on Ameris Bancorp in a report on Monday, April 3rd. They set an equal weight rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Ameris Bancorp from $51.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Ameris Bancorp from $43.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. DA Davidson reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on Ameris Bancorp to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ameris Bancorp has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $45.40.

Ameris Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ABCB opened at $31.04 on Thursday. Ameris Bancorp has a 1-year low of $28.33 and a 1-year high of $54.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.76 and its 200-day moving average is $43.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCBGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.34). Ameris Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 25.82%. The firm had revenue of $267.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $264.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. Ameris Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Ameris Bancorp will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Ameris Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. Ameris Bancorp’s payout ratio is 12.79%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ameris Bancorp

In other news, CEO H Palmer Proctor, Jr. bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.25 per share, for a total transaction of $292,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 288,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,445,498.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Ameris Bancorp news, Director William I. Jr. Bowen bought 670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $41.20 per share, with a total value of $27,604.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 22,872 shares in the company, valued at $942,326.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO H Palmer Proctor, Jr. acquired 10,000 shares of Ameris Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.25 per share, with a total value of $292,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 288,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,445,498.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 32,670 shares of company stock worth $1,006,114. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Ameris Bancorp

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ABCB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Ameris Bancorp by 32.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 331,742 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,557,000 after acquiring an additional 80,551 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Ameris Bancorp by 21.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 20,411 shares of the bank’s stock worth $896,000 after acquiring an additional 3,580 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Ameris Bancorp by 18.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,753 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $604,000 after buying an additional 2,118 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Ameris Bancorp by 2.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 27,723 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Ameris Bancorp by 53.3% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 35,341 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after buying an additional 12,280 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

Ameris Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ameris Bancorp is a bank holding company, which through the subsidiary, Ameris Bank, engages in the provision of banking services to its retail and commercial customers. It operates through the following business segments: Banking, Retail Mortgage, Warehouse Lending, the SBA and Premium Finance. The Banking segment offers full service financial services to include commercial loans, consumer loans and deposit accounts.

Featured Stories

Analyst Recommendations for Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB)

Receive News & Ratings for Ameris Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameris Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.