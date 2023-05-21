Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the bank’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Stephens initiated coverage on Ameris Bancorp in a report on Monday, April 3rd. They set an equal weight rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Ameris Bancorp from $51.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Ameris Bancorp from $43.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. DA Davidson reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on Ameris Bancorp to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ameris Bancorp has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $45.40.

Ameris Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ABCB opened at $31.04 on Thursday. Ameris Bancorp has a 1-year low of $28.33 and a 1-year high of $54.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.76 and its 200-day moving average is $43.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Ameris Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Ameris Bancorp ( NASDAQ:ABCB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.34). Ameris Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 25.82%. The firm had revenue of $267.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $264.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. Ameris Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Ameris Bancorp will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. Ameris Bancorp’s payout ratio is 12.79%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ameris Bancorp

In other news, CEO H Palmer Proctor, Jr. bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.25 per share, for a total transaction of $292,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 288,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,445,498.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Ameris Bancorp news, Director William I. Jr. Bowen bought 670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $41.20 per share, with a total value of $27,604.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 22,872 shares in the company, valued at $942,326.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO H Palmer Proctor, Jr. acquired 10,000 shares of Ameris Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.25 per share, with a total value of $292,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 288,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,445,498.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 32,670 shares of company stock worth $1,006,114. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Ameris Bancorp

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ABCB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Ameris Bancorp by 32.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 331,742 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,557,000 after acquiring an additional 80,551 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Ameris Bancorp by 21.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 20,411 shares of the bank’s stock worth $896,000 after acquiring an additional 3,580 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Ameris Bancorp by 18.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,753 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $604,000 after buying an additional 2,118 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Ameris Bancorp by 2.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 27,723 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Ameris Bancorp by 53.3% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 35,341 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after buying an additional 12,280 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

Ameris Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ameris Bancorp is a bank holding company, which through the subsidiary, Ameris Bank, engages in the provision of banking services to its retail and commercial customers. It operates through the following business segments: Banking, Retail Mortgage, Warehouse Lending, the SBA and Premium Finance. The Banking segment offers full service financial services to include commercial loans, consumer loans and deposit accounts.

Featured Stories

