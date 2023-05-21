Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of AMPH opened at $44.16 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $39.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.30. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $26.76 and a fifty-two week high of $44.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 3.86. The firm has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.67 and a beta of 0.76.

Get Amphastar Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.33. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 17.96% and a return on equity of 18.37%. The company had revenue of $135.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.43 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Amphastar Pharmaceuticals

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, EVP Yakob Liawatidewi sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,768,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, EVP Yakob Liawatidewi sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,768,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Rong Zhou sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.20, for a total transaction of $442,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 87,598 shares in the company, valued at $3,871,831.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 78,293 shares of company stock worth $3,213,757 in the last three months. 28.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 18,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the period. Anfield Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 67.3% in the 4th quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,110,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the period. 61.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Amphastar Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing, and selling technically challenging generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products, and insulin active pharmaceutical ingredient. It operates through Finished Pharmaceutical Products and Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Products segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.