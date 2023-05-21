Analysts Issue Forecasts for Li-Cycle Holdings Corp.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NYSE:LICY)

Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (NYSE:LICY – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush issued their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for Li-Cycle in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 17th. Wedbush analyst D. Ives forecasts that the company will earn ($0.13) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Li-Cycle’s current full-year earnings is ($0.81) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Li-Cycle’s Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.67) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.11) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.06) EPS.

Several other research firms also recently commented on LICY. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Li-Cycle from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $7.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Li-Cycle in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Li-Cycle from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Li-Cycle from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Li-Cycle in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.56.

LICY stock opened at $4.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 12.78 and a current ratio of 8.51. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.42. Li-Cycle has a 52 week low of $4.30 and a 52 week high of $8.49.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Li-Cycle in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Li-Cycle by 135.6% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,046 shares in the last quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Li-Cycle in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Li-Cycle by 38.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Li-Cycle in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 37.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. engages in the lithium-ion battery resource recovery and lithium-ion battery recycling business in North America. The company offers a mix of cathode and anode battery materials, including lithium, nickel, and cobalt, as well as graphite, copper, and aluminum; and copper and aluminum metals.

