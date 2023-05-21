Analysts Set Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR) PT at $12.50

Shares of Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.42.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Luminar Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Luminar Technologies from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Luminar Technologies from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Luminar Technologies from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Luminar Technologies from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th.

In other news, CEO Austin Russell bought 1,300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.83 per share, for a total transaction of $7,579,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 2,330,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,583,900. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 43.25% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in Luminar Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Luminar Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Luminar Technologies by 275.2% during the first quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 3,666 shares in the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in Luminar Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Luminar Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Institutional investors own 35.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LAZR opened at $6.27 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.48 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.23, a quick ratio of 4.77 and a current ratio of 4.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.75. Luminar Technologies has a 52-week low of $3.91 and a 52-week high of $11.35.

Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $11.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.88 million. Luminar Technologies had a negative net margin of 1,043.14% and a negative return on equity of 8,821.02%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Luminar Technologies will post -1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Luminar Technologies, Inc, an automotive technology company, provides sensor technologies and software for passenger cars and commercial trucks in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. It operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Components. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells laser imaging, detection, and ranging sensors, as well as related perception and autonomy software solutions primarily for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and adjacent industries.

