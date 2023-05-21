Analyzing Eastern (NASDAQ:EML) and CompX International (NYSE:CIX)

Eastern (NASDAQ:EML – Get Rating) and CompX International (NYSE:CIX – Get Rating) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, valuation, institutional ownership and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Eastern and CompX International’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Eastern alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eastern $279.27 million 0.37 $12.30 million $1.56 10.68 CompX International $166.60 million 1.38 $20.87 million $1.78 10.49

CompX International has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Eastern. CompX International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Eastern, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Volatility and Risk

67.5% of Eastern shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.3% of CompX International shares are held by institutional investors. 16.3% of Eastern shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of CompX International shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Eastern has a beta of 1.05, suggesting that its stock price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CompX International has a beta of 0.61, suggesting that its stock price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Eastern pays an annual dividend of $0.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. CompX International pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.4%. Eastern pays out 28.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. CompX International pays out 56.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. CompX International has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years. CompX International is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Eastern and CompX International, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Eastern 0 0 0 0 N/A CompX International 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Eastern and CompX International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eastern 3.43% 8.57% 3.99% CompX International 13.28% 13.48% 12.13%

Summary

CompX International beats Eastern on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Eastern

(Get Rating)

The Eastern Co. engages in the design, manufacture and sale of industrial hardware, security products and metal products. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Solutions and Diversified Products. The Engineered Solutions segment consists of Big 3 Precision. The Diversified Products segment consists of Frazer & Jones, Greenwald Industries, and Argo EMS. The company was founded by Eben Tuttle in October 1858 and is headquartered in Shelton, CT.

About CompX International

(Get Rating)

CompX International, Inc. engages in the manufacture of security products used in the recreational transportation, postal, office and institutional furniture, cabinetry, tool storage, healthcare, and a variety of other industries. It operates through the Security Products and Marine Components segments. The Security Products segment manufactures mechanical and electronic cabinet locks and other locking mechanisms used in a variety of applications including ignition systems, mailboxes, file cabinets, desk drawers, tool storage cabinets, vending and gaming machines, high security medical cabinetry, electronic circuit panels, storage compartments, and gas station security. The Marine Components segment manufactures and distributes stainless steel exhaust components, gauges, throttle controls, trim tabs, hardware, and accessories primarily for performance and ski and wakeboard boats. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Receive News & Ratings for Eastern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.