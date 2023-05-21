Analyzing Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) & Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM)

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF – Get Rating) and Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Rating) are both mid-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and profitability.

Volatility & Risk

Enerplus has a beta of 2.18, meaning that its share price is 118% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Viper Energy Partners has a beta of 1.92, meaning that its share price is 92% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Enerplus and Viper Energy Partners’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Enerplus $2.36 billion 1.34 $914.30 million $4.32 3.41 Viper Energy Partners $866.47 million 5.12 $151.67 million $2.26 12.02

Profitability

Enerplus has higher revenue and earnings than Viper Energy Partners. Enerplus is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Viper Energy Partners, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares Enerplus and Viper Energy Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enerplus 44.08% 72.62% 34.82% Viper Energy Partners 20.28% 7.26% 5.60%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Enerplus and Viper Energy Partners, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Enerplus 0 1 4 0 2.80 Viper Energy Partners 0 0 9 0 3.00

Enerplus presently has a consensus price target of $25.43, indicating a potential upside of 72.40%. Viper Energy Partners has a consensus price target of $37.22, indicating a potential upside of 37.00%. Given Enerplus’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Enerplus is more favorable than Viper Energy Partners.

Dividends

Enerplus pays an annual dividend of $0.21 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. Viper Energy Partners pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.7%. Enerplus pays out 4.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Viper Energy Partners pays out 44.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Enerplus has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

53.0% of Enerplus shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.2% of Viper Energy Partners shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of Enerplus shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of Viper Energy Partners shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Enerplus beats Viper Energy Partners on 12 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Enerplus

Enerplus Corp. engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas. It conducts operations in Willston Basin, Marcellus Shale, and Canadian Waterfloods. The firm holds interests in North Dakota, Colorado, Pennsylvania, and in the provinces of Alberta and Saskatchewan. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

About Viper Energy Partners

Viper Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. The company was founded on February 27, 2014 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

