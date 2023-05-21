Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

ANGI has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS Group raised Angi from a sell rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $2.00 to $2.75 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Benchmark reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Angi in a report on Friday, February 10th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Angi from $2.60 to $3.40 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Angi from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Angi in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $5.85.

Shares of NASDAQ:ANGI opened at $3.17 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.41 and a beta of 1.66. Angi has a 12-month low of $1.81 and a 12-month high of $6.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Institutional Trading of Angi

Angi ( NASDAQ:ANGI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.04. Angi had a negative return on equity of 8.38% and a negative net margin of 5.97%. The business had revenue of $392.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $384.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.07) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Angi will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ANGI. Boulder Hill Capital Management LP bought a new position in Angi during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Angi during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in Angi during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Petrus Trust Company LTA bought a new stake in shares of Angi in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Chemistry Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Angi by 47.7% in the 1st quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,014 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 5,815 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.93% of the company’s stock.

Angi Company Profile

Angi, Inc engages in the provision of a digital marketplace for home services. It operates through the following segments: Ads and Leads, Services, Roofing, and International. The Ads and Leads segment provides service professionals the capability to engage with potential customers, including quote and invoicing services, and provides consumers with tools and resources to help them find local, pre-screened and customer-rated service professionals nationwide for home repair, maintenance and improvement projects.

