ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Saturday.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. HC Wainwright increased their price target on ANI Pharmaceuticals from $53.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Guggenheim raised their target price on ANI Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $55.67.

Get ANI Pharmaceuticals alerts:

ANI Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

ANIP traded down $0.44 on Friday, reaching $45.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 117,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 162,924. ANI Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $22.31 and a 1 year high of $52.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.75 and its 200 day moving average is $40.67.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ANI Pharmaceuticals

ANI Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ANIP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.10. ANI Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 10.60% and a negative net margin of 7.34%. The firm had revenue of $94.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.76 million. Research analysts anticipate that ANI Pharmaceuticals will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. DT Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $55,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 79.0% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,421 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $64,000. 67.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ANI Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a bio-pharmaceutical company, which engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals. Its areas of product development include narcotics, oncolytics, hormones and steroids, and complex formulations involving extended release and combination products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ANI Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANI Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.