Anyswap (ANY) One Day Volume Hits $2,499.67

Anyswap (ANY) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 20th. During the last week, Anyswap has traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Anyswap token can now be bought for about $8.28 or 0.00030444 BTC on popular exchanges. Anyswap has a market cap of $154.26 million and approximately $2,499.67 worth of Anyswap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Anyswap Token Profile

Anyswap launched on July 20th, 2020. Anyswap’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,639,320 tokens. Anyswap’s official Twitter account is @anyswapnetwork. Anyswap’s official website is anyswap.exchange/dashboard. Anyswap’s official message board is medium.com/@anyswap.

Anyswap Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Anyswap (ANY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Anyswap has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Anyswap is 8.27063082 USD and is up 1.91 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 102 active market(s) with $13,297.52 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://anyswap.exchange/dashboard.”

