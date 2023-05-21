Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on ABR. JMP Securities reissued a market outperform rating and set a $17.50 price target on shares of Arbor Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Raymond James cut their price target on Arbor Realty Trust from $18.50 to $16.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Arbor Realty Trust from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the company from $15.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on Arbor Realty Trust from $15.50 to $12.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $14.60.

Arbor Realty Trust Stock Performance

ABR stock opened at $12.30 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59, a current ratio of 45.47 and a quick ratio of 45.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.33. Arbor Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $10.10 and a 1 year high of $16.77.

Arbor Realty Trust Increases Dividend

Insider Transactions at Arbor Realty Trust

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This is a positive change from Arbor Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.66%. Arbor Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 97.67%.

In other Arbor Realty Trust news, Director William C. Green acquired 4,200 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.94 per share, with a total value of $54,348.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 138,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,797,430.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ivan Kaufman bought 15,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.98 per share, for a total transaction of $179,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,183,277 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $14,175,658.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 29,200 shares of company stock valued at $358,348 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arbor Realty Trust

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in Arbor Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in Arbor Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sandy Spring Bank raised its position in Arbor Realty Trust by 400.0% during the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 2,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Arbor Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in Arbor Realty Trust by 31.5% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 969 shares during the period. 40.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arbor Realty Trust Company Profile

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of loan origination and servicing for multifamily, seniors housing, healthcare, and diverse commercial real estate assets. It operates through the Structured Business and Agency Business segments. The Structured Business segment offers structured loan origination and investment services.

Featured Stories

