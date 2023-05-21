ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) Shares Sold by Prudent Investors Network Inc.

Prudent Investors Network Inc. lowered its stake in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Get Rating) by 93.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,924 shares of the company’s stock after selling 95,093 shares during the period. Prudent Investors Network Inc.’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ARKK. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 243,728.0% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 941,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,511,000 after buying an additional 940,790 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 154.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,405,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,907,000 after buying an additional 852,504 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 1,313.4% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 608,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,063,000 after buying an additional 565,534 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 1,228.3% in the first quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 568,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,687,000 after buying an additional 525,721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF during the fourth quarter worth $15,777,000.

ARK Innovation ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

ARKK traded down $0.42 during trading on Friday, reaching $38.70. 15,071,858 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,805,498. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $37.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.11. ARK Innovation ETF has a 1 year low of $29.43 and a 1 year high of $53.86.

ARK Innovation ETF Profile

The ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks long-term capital growth from companies globally involved with, or that benefit from, disruptive innovation. ARKK was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

