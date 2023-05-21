Arweave (AR) Trading Up 4.8% Over Last 7 Days

Arweave (AR) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 20th. One Arweave coin can now be bought for approximately $6.76 or 0.00024872 BTC on major exchanges. Arweave has a total market capitalization of $225.63 million and approximately $3.70 million worth of Arweave was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Arweave has traded up 4.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27,164.74 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $116.31 or 0.00428168 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.90 or 0.00128483 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000461 BTC.

About Arweave

Arweave is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 13th, 2018. Arweave’s total supply is 63,190,435 coins and its circulating supply is 33,394,701 coins. The official message board for Arweave is medium.com/@arweave. Arweave’s official website is www.arweave.org. The Reddit community for Arweave is https://reddit.com/r/arweave and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Arweave’s official Twitter account is @arweaveeco and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Arweave is a new type of storage that backs data with sustainable and perpetual endowments, allowing users and developers to truly store data forever – for the very first time.

As a collectively owned hard drive that never forgets, Arweave allows users to remember and preserve valuable information, apps, and history indefinitely. By preserving history, it prevents others from rewriting”

Arweave Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arweave directly using U.S. dollars.

