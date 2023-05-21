Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on ASB. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Associated Banc from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Associated Banc in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. They set a neutral rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Associated Banc in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of Associated Banc from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $22.29.

Associated Banc Stock Performance

NYSE ASB opened at $15.20 on Thursday. Associated Banc has a 1 year low of $14.47 and a 1 year high of $25.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.98, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.16.

Associated Banc Announces Dividend

Associated Banc ( NYSE:ASB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $504.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $349.71 million. Associated Banc had a net margin of 23.87% and a return on equity of 10.35%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Associated Banc will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. Associated Banc’s payout ratio is 33.07%.

Insider Transactions at Associated Banc

In other news, CEO Andrew J. Harmening purchased 4,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.57 per share, with a total value of $99,764.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 287,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,911,694.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director R Jay Gerken acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.07 per share, for a total transaction of $48,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 42,036 shares in the company, valued at $675,518.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Andrew J. Harmening acquired 4,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.57 per share, for a total transaction of $99,764.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 287,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,911,694.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 13,600 shares of company stock valued at $247,737. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Associated Banc in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Associated Banc in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Associated Banc by 26,450.0% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,593 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,587 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Associated Banc by 74.3% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,685 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Associated Banc during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 78.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Associated Banc Company Profile

Associated Banc-Corp. is a holding company, which engages in banking and non-banking financial services to individuals and businesses through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty, Community, Consumer and Business, and Risk Management and Shared Services.

