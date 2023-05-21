Atrion (NASDAQ:ATRI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Atrion (NASDAQ:ATRI – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Atrion Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ATRI opened at $554.40 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $975.74 million, a PE ratio of 32.96 and a beta of 0.47. Atrion has a fifty-two week low of $534.99 and a fifty-two week high of $705.74. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $613.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $620.10.

Atrion (NASDAQ:ATRI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $4.70 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $42.86 million during the quarter. Atrion had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 17.01%.

Atrion Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Atrion

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $2.15 per share. This represents a $8.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. Atrion’s payout ratio is 51.13%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Atrion in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Atrion by 38.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 69 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Atrion during the third quarter valued at about $52,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Atrion by 63.1% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 106 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Atrion by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 114 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

About Atrion

Atrion Corp. engages in the manufacture and development of products for medical applications. It offers products for cardiovascular, fluid delivery, and ophthalmic. It also offers contract manufacturing and kitting services, and marine & aviation inflation components. The company was founded in 1944 and is headquartered in Allen, TX.

Featured Articles

