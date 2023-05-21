AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Shares Sold by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,605 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17 shares during the quarter. AutoZone accounts for 0.7% of O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC owned 0.10% of AutoZone worth $45,883,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of AutoZone by 162.4% in the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 1,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,675,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments acquired a new position in shares of AutoZone in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,468,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AutoZone in the 4th quarter worth approximately $291,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of AutoZone by 28.4% in the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,711,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of AutoZone by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 6,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,389,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

Get AutoZone alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AZO. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on AutoZone from $2,563.00 to $2,899.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on AutoZone from $2,850.00 to $3,000.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on AutoZone from $2,725.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Truist Financial lifted their target price on AutoZone from $2,800.00 to $2,878.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on AutoZone in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $2,663.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AutoZone has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,712.06.

AutoZone Price Performance

Shares of AZO traded up $4.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2,653.18. The stock had a trading volume of 153,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,170. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,570.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2,498.82. AutoZone, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,703.32 and a twelve month high of $2,750.00. The firm has a market cap of $48.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.68.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $24.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $21.33 by $3.31. The firm had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 64.72% and a net margin of 14.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $22.30 EPS. Analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 127.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at AutoZone

In related news, VP Dennis W. Leriche sold 1,420 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,573.04, for a total value of $3,653,716.80. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $975,182.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Dennis W. Leriche sold 1,420 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,573.04, for a total value of $3,653,716.80. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $975,182.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP William R. Hackney sold 2,724 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,394.45, for a total value of $6,522,481.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,960 shares of company stock valued at $90,128,092. 2.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AutoZone Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.