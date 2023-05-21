Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $48.00.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Avient from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Avient from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Oppenheimer upgraded Avient from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Avient from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th.

Avient Stock Down 1.3 %

Avient stock opened at $38.95 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $39.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 1.53. Avient has a twelve month low of $27.65 and a twelve month high of $52.37.

Avient Cuts Dividend

Avient ( NYSE:AVNT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $845.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $843.16 million. Avient had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 16.98%. Avient’s revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Avient will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a $0.2475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. Avient’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.12%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Avient

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Avient during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Avient by 99.8% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 865 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Avient by 398.1% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in Avient by 248.2% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Avient by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

About Avient



Avient Corp. engages in the business of thermoplastic compounds. It specializes in polymer materials, services, and solutions with operations in specialty polymer formulations, color and additive systems, plastic sheet and packaging solutions and polymer distribution. The firm is also involved in the development and manufacturing of performance enhancing additives, liquid colorants, fluoropolymers, and silicone colorants.

Featured Articles

