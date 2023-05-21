Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX) Stock Position Raised by Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd

Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX – Get Rating) by 13.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 890,487 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 108,508 shares during the quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd owned approximately 1.48% of Axos Financial worth $34,034,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Axos Financial by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,565,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,197,000 after purchasing an additional 75,256 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Axos Financial by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,944,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,477,000 after buying an additional 80,318 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Axos Financial by 6.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,312,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,899,000 after purchasing an additional 142,385 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Axos Financial by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,293,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,645,000 after buying an additional 146,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Axos Financial by 1.5% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,831,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,977,000 after acquiring an additional 26,763 shares in the last quarter. 76.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Axos Financial Stock Performance

NYSE AX traded down $0.75 on Friday, hitting $39.47. 398,004 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 502,214. The business’s fifty day moving average is $37.54 and its 200 day moving average is $42.39. Axos Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.15 and a 52 week high of $51.46. The company has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 8.58 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Axos Financial ( NYSE:AX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.14. Axos Financial had a net margin of 25.02% and a return on equity of 17.80%. The firm had revenue of $231.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $222.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Axos Financial, Inc. will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AX shares. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Axos Financial from $44.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Axos Financial from $43.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Axos Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Axos Financial from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of Axos Financial from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.67.

Insider Transactions at Axos Financial

In other Axos Financial news, Director Mosich Nick purchased 2,862 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $34.00 per share, for a total transaction of $97,308.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 80,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,738,904. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Mosich Nick bought 2,862 shares of Axos Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $34.00 per share, with a total value of $97,308.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 80,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,738,904. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew J. Micheletti sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.02, for a total value of $480,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 514,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,715,365.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Axos Financial Company Profile

Axos Financial, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financing services. It operates through the following segments: Banking Business and Securities Business. The Banking Business segment includes online banking, concierge banking, prepaid card services, and mortgage, vehicle, and unsecured lending through online and telephonic distribution channels.

